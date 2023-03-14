Author Shelley Strand’s Newly Released "Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love" Reveals God's Blessings Bestowed Upon a Woman Who Dedicated Her Life to Christ at a Young Age
“Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelley Strand, is a stirring and true account of one woman's life who demonstrated Christian virtues daily and lived in accordance with God's will as best as she could. Through her ministry and compassion, Margaret managed to answer God's calling for her to help spread His love and goodness to others.
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love”: a captivating story based on the life of a devoted and faith-driven woman who dedicated her life to others and the Lord. “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love” is the creation of published author Shelley Strand, a loving wife and mother of three boys who received her Bible diploma and Christian worker’s certificate through Baptist Mid-Missions with her teacher Pastor Garth Roberts.
“Based on a true story, read a movie-like, fun-filled book with a couple of pleasant surprises, and what could have been a turn for the worst,” writes Strand. “Who really is this young, quiet Christian girl, Margaret Charlotte Gretschell, born on July 14, 1937, in Binghamton, New York, who ended up living in a quaint little place called Little Meadows, Pennsylvania, at eleven years old?
“Her story supplies the reader with facts and illustrations. The poems are an extension to elaborate on her life and character. The scenes played out in the chapters will hopefully have the reader laughing and satisfied with the shaping of the road in life that God walked her down as a missionary. There’s true adventure as well as some fictitious moments, teaming with proper humor, interesting scenery, and uncomplicated real characters. I believe it will read clear and colorful!
“Let’s read on by rolling out the papered film of this faithful, delightful, and memorable woman, mother, spiritual mother, wife, and servant, whose life was lived for others in the presence of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelley Strand’s new book began when Pastor Garth Roberts asked the author to write about his wife’s life journey, their marriage, and the way she managed to impact the lives of all those she met. Through her writings, Strand aims to create lifelike memories of Margaret for those who didn’t know her and reveal how she led a true Christian example of always living in accordance with the Bible.
