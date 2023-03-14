Author Shelley Strand’s Newly Released "Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love" Reveals God's Blessings Bestowed Upon a Woman Who Dedicated Her Life to Christ at a Young Age

“Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelley Strand, is a stirring and true account of one woman's life who demonstrated Christian virtues daily and lived in accordance with God's will as best as she could. Through her ministry and compassion, Margaret managed to answer God's calling for her to help spread His love and goodness to others.