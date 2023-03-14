Timothy D. Richard’s Newly Released "Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version" is a Faith-Filled Dissection of Culture Using John 10:10 and King Solomon’s Wisdom
“Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy D. Richard, reveals Wisdom from Heaven meant for this turbulent time.
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version”: a potent discussion of truth versus lies. “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version” is the creation of published author Timothy D. Richard.
Richard prophetically shares, “Power, glory and honor are the Lord’s. Victory is mine, He says, and I am the Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, and the one to come. My wisdom is sharper than a two-edged sword. When I speak the enemy flees. These are my times. No one can say differently.”
Furthermore, Richard shares, “There are giants of our time. Good versus evil is an epic battle. The wisdom of King Solomon and King Jesus are speaking into this age. Wisdom discerns truth. Lies are exposed. Be prospered by the Lord’s wisdom found in this book.
“This primer version of the original book is in large font, making it an easier read for our oldest Americans. Wisdom is here to rescue us. Confusion in America is being cleared up. Then decisions become accept or reject wisdom. America is being rebirthed. Giants do fall. Glory to you, O Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy D. Richard’s new book is an impactful message that pushes readers to reflect on social issues dividing society.
Consumers can purchase “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Richard prophetically shares, “Power, glory and honor are the Lord’s. Victory is mine, He says, and I am the Alpha and Omega, the first and the last, and the one to come. My wisdom is sharper than a two-edged sword. When I speak the enemy flees. These are my times. No one can say differently.”
Furthermore, Richard shares, “There are giants of our time. Good versus evil is an epic battle. The wisdom of King Solomon and King Jesus are speaking into this age. Wisdom discerns truth. Lies are exposed. Be prospered by the Lord’s wisdom found in this book.
“This primer version of the original book is in large font, making it an easier read for our oldest Americans. Wisdom is here to rescue us. Confusion in America is being cleared up. Then decisions become accept or reject wisdom. America is being rebirthed. Giants do fall. Glory to you, O Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy D. Richard’s new book is an impactful message that pushes readers to reflect on social issues dividing society.
Consumers can purchase “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall: Primer Version,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories