Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks to be Featured in the Spring 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Mansfield, TX, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas will be featured in P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s spring 2023 issue. She will be recognized for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and self-storage.
About Darcy Knapp-Fricks
Long-time entrepreneur Darcy Knapp-Fricks has her hand in a variety of industries including real estate, investments, ranching, and self-storage. She is the president and co-owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., a company she started with her sister, Shelly Knapp, in 1999, which specializes in land rentals. The pair also own D&S Investments. In addition, Darcy and Shelly own Knapp Sisters Self Storage which consists of five self-storage building facilities. The self-storage facility is a AAA business which consists of five self-storage buildings, with the largest of the five being climate controlled. Their business was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in the state of Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S.
With over 25 years' experience in the fields of real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and self-storage, Darcy is responsible for land rentals, agricultural, and ranch management. She provides, maintains, and manages rental properties and real estate.
Darcy faces challenges head on and her advice to other is to always go with your gut feeling; it will not steer you wrong. “When I first had the idea to build a self-storage facility, I made up my mind that it was going to be different from others,” said Darcy. She knew nothing about the storage business until then, but, she listened to her intuition telling her to go with it, and it has been a tremendous success. “There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish,” said Darcy, “If you believe in yourself and whatever your plans are, you can be successful.”
Darcy feels God is her first mentor as He has a hand in everything she does. Secondly, she credits her grandfather, James H. Knapp. He was one of the first attorneys in Arlington, Texas, back in the early 1940’s through the 1990’s. He was recognized by many for his accomplishments and was very instrumental in the development of the Texas City of Arlington which is located between Fort Worth and Dallas. Although he was an attorney by trade, his passion was real estate. This passion has carried on past his lifetime and into hers. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to her children.
The Knapp sisters are members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.
Darcy has been a recipient of numerous honors from P.O.W.E.R. including being featured in the summer 2021, winter 2022, spring 2022 and summer 2022 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine as a Woman of Distinction. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is an exclusive print and digital magazine published by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. The publication showcases celebrities, A-listers, and everyday hardworking professional women who share their story, want to empower other women, and who deserve to be recognized.
Darcy has also been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has been featured in an article regarding her family donating land to make a historical park.
Born November 7, 1961, Darcy attended the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Wesleyan University. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeos, hunting, and travelling.
For more information visit www.knappsistersselfstorage.com or (817) 473-2311. The Knapp Sisters can also be reached on Facebook at Knapp Sisters Rental, as well as Knapp Sisters Self Storage.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
