The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App.
Cleveland, OH, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The mobile app has all the same features that are currently found on the website: www.areatemps.com. All the main functions can be accessed in the same way as on the website.
Using Search Jobs enables a search for open positions on the Area Temps Job Board. Posting and approving timesheets with eTimesheets webapp, applying online with the eRegistration webapp, and using the Contact Us via phone, email, or chat (coming soon) to reach our staff. Anything that can be done on the mobile website can also be done in the new Area Temps Mobile App. This is just the base version of this application, and there will be many new futures and functions added that will only be available in the App. For this reason, Area Temps would like to encourage client customers, and temporary employees to transition from book marking the Website on smart device and move to using the Area Temps Mobile App.
The Mobile App can be download directly from the website's mobile app download page at: www.areatemps.com/appstore. Simply scan the QR code on a smart device.
The Mobile App is currently available for Apple iOS Devices (iPhone & iPad), and Google Android. Future releases will include Microsoft Windows operating systems.
Marc Castelluccio - Mobile App Project Manager
