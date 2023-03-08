Austin-Based GRAV and Artist Savina Monet Launch Weeklong Series on Instagram to Celebrate International Women’s Day
GRAV and artist Savina Monet continue their partnership.
Austin, TX, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Austin pipe company GRAV has teamed up a with Portland-based artist Savina Monet, known as The Queen of Cannabis Collages, to celebrate International Women’s Day. Based on the overwhelming response of the initial offering, the collaboration will know encompass the entire week with activations on GRAV’s official Instagram (@gravlabs). The highlight of the activation will be on Wednesday March 8 with an IG takeover by the Queen herself, Savina Monet.
In 2022, GRAV commissioned Monet to contribute to the Grav Artist Series with a graphic artwork that highlights the censorship of both women’s bodies and the cannabis industry itself. “We wanted to stick to a pretty restricted color palette to bring attention to the body itself, the subject of the entire poster,” Savina explains. “So I wanted to use imagery that was inherently feminine but also wasn't too bold, too saturated. So the ornate frame in the background, the flowers—all those shapes and visuals are just cues toward the femininity of the plant itself and of the model.” The print was intended to be a limited release, but the GRAV team realized it was the perfect piece to bring back for International Women’s Day. “We were also excited to work with Savina again. Her work and her activism are inspiring, and we believe reflects the values of our customers at GRAV,” says Safiatou Soumana, Social Media Strategist at GRAV. You can purchase the Flower is Female print only on GRAV’s website, grav.com, with purchase proceeds from the poster benefiting the artist and Fund Texas Choice.
GRAV of Austin, TX was created out of a deep desire to design precision instruments for consuming cannabis. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV’s product quality and consistency remain unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a cannabis space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis on a daily basis than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives their mantra of “Find Your Higher Self.”
