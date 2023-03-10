Author Curtis Hardison’s New Book, "Griot: The Evolution of Edgecombe," Explores Twelve Generations Descended from Enslaved Africans & the Rural Community They Created

Recent release “Griot: The Evolution of Edgecombe: A Historical Perspective,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Hardison, is a captivating historical account that details the creation of two rural, neighboring farming communities settled and developed by descending generations of three formerly enslaved Africans.