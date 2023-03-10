Tiffiany A. Frazier Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Merriville, IN, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiffiany A. Frazier of Merrillville, Indiana is celebrated as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of life coaching. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Tiffiany A. Frazier
Tiffiany A. Frazier is a confidence coach with The Tiffiany Institute, LLC. An expert in life coaching, building confidence and motivational speaking, she is responsible for boosting self-esteem in her clients and helps identify thoughts and fears that may be holding them back.
“Confidence is a big obstacle that women struggle with. I feel that having confidence makes you feel good about yourself, and it can get you out of your comfort zone to find better opportunities. Lack of confidence can interfere with future success,” said Frazier.
In addition to her life coaching business, Frazier has worked in the medical field for 20 years as a registered medical assistant. She is also a poet. Her first poetry book, “The Blessed Novelties,” will be in bookstores in the near future. She belongs to The Hoinser Group (UK) and has been featured in the Hoinser Queens 2022 Magazine Top 100 Inspirational Women, Top 33 Inspirational Women 2022 volume, 2 Queens book, and Top 10 Powerful Personalities Christmas edition. Tiffiany has also been given the title H.E Dame and has earned a certification of achievement and a trophy for Best Life Coach. She is a member of the OneWoman organization and will be speaking at the 2023 All Women’s Summit American Tour in Las Vegas.
When she is not working, Tiffiany enjoys church activities, bowling, movies, roller skating, and ice skating and spending time with her college-aged daughter, Yasmin.
For more information, visit https://www.thetiffianyinstitute.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
