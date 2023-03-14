Michelle L. Joseph’s Newly Released "Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Whether One is Living in True Belief or Not
“Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle L. Joseph, is an encouraging argument for a return to spiritually based lives in line with God’s plan as the author explores modern challenges to the Christian experience.
Marietta, GA, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian”: a potent resource for spiritual rejuvenation. “Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian” is the creation of published author Michelle L. Joseph, a dedicated mother of three and grandmother to nine who is originally from Los Angeles, California, and later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for many years before settling in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joseph shares, “God said, ‘Write the vision and make it plain,’ and my vision is to see Christians awaken to the truth of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and the word of God. Have you ever wondered, will all believers be the ones to hear the trumpets sound, see the dead rise, and see the Son of Man riding on a cloud? Or will their invitation read ‘Return to sender, addressees unknown?’ Believe It or Not... That Is the Christian delves into the heart of the church and the life of the believers who profess Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Christianity in the church today has been met with secular chaos and hectic spirituality to the point that the church is not moving toward heaven but traveling the wide road to hell with the rest of the unbelieving world.
“Meanwhile, the angels of heaven are setting the table for God’s kingdom feast. The fruits of His labor are ripening every day, the fattened calves are almost ready for slaughter, and Jesus is preparing for His triumphant entry back into this world. But instead of patient Christians waiting with expectation and anticipation sitting in the front rows of the church, worldly belief has taken up all the pews and left godly wisdom, spiritual understanding, Holy Ghost power, and Bible knowledge in the back of the church with standing room only. There is a need for all Christians to stand in truth and be unashamed to proclaim the gospel. The world is becoming more intolerant of secularity and less tolerant of the way of Christ. God is speaking to the church, and it is time we listen. Jesus is coming soon. His signs and wonders are becoming our everyday truths, but it is up to us Christians whether to believe it or not!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle L. Joseph’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding and connection with their spiritual health.
Joseph shares in hopes of empowering others to reflect and nurture their spiritual needs so they can find comfort and strength in God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Believe It Or Not: That Is The Christian,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
