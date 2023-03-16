Author Richard Hanson’s New Book, “You Paid for this Program,” Explores Where Taxpayer Money is Allocated, Enlightening Readers to Some Important Tax-Funded Programs
Recent release “You Paid for this Program,” from Page Publishing author Richard Hanson, is a fascinating work that offers useful information about how tax dollars are distributed.
Eden Prairie, MN, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Hanson, who worked in the field of vocational rehabilitation for forty years, has completed his new book, “You Paid for this Program”: an informative and thought-provoking work that uses specific cases as examples to shed light on how tax-funded programs can impact the lives of those who benefit from them.
Author Richard Hanson began his career as a rehabilitation counselor and, after a probationary period, was promoted to senior counselor. Later he was promoted to a career counselor. In his work, he provided services to clients with various disabilities, such as physical issues, mental health challenges, and people who abused chemicals. He interacted with other professionals, and one of his mentors suggested he become a licensed psychologist. He also became a licensed marriage and family therapist.
This enabled him to engage in part-time private practice in addition to his full-time position in rehabilitation. It also led to one of the chapters in this book. Most books about rehabilitation counseling mainly list a lot of statistics. This one is different because it tells the story of real people in detail. Each chapter opens with information about the field of rehabilitation and how it developed over the years. This will prove informative to many people, perhaps even to those who worked in the profession themselves.
Hanson writes, “Some of the money you pay in taxes is going to support the program written about in this work. People complain about taxes, some more than others. When you read this book, you will become aware how some of the funds you paid have been of direct benefit to individuals who face very big challenges. I hope you will gain positive feelings from the material presented here. Some of the cases have very good outcomes, and some end in tragedy. It was important to me to include both types of cases to provide a balanced view of how the process unfolded. It was a great career from a spiritual point of view. It led to an enhancement of the appreciation I have for the blessings that flowed into my own life. The chapter concerning my private practice demonstrates how a person like me, even with some flaws, can be of help to other human beings. This is the central message of my writing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Hanson’s thoughtful work offers a meaningful perspective into a complicated issue.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “You Paid for this Program” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
