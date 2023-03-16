Author M.E. Magalousis’s New Book, "Simply Your Money," is an Easily Digestible Guide to Understanding and Making Moves Within the World of Finance and Investing
Recent release “Simply Your Money,” from Covenant Books author M.E. Magalousis, is an easy-to-read and understandable general guidebook to financial investments that can benefit anyone, in any financial situation, or age group. By putting the ideas presented within Magalousis's work into action, readers will discover how easy it can be to invest and prepare for one's financial future.
New York, NY, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M.E. Magalousis, who lives a blessed life in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed her new book, “Simply Your Money”: an insightful tool for moving around one’s money into different accounts and investments to help one’s money generate even more money.
Inspired by young minds, Magalousis’s passion is teaching others the simple and common-sense ways to be smart with money. A master of the art of managing and budgeting, the author has been involved in the financial areas of consumer banking, automobile financing, mortgage lending, and investing in order to learn more and constantly grow her knowledge of finance. When she isn’t spending time with family and friends, she is more than likely gardening, vintage shopping, writing, or painting.
“‘Simply Your Money’ will empower you to gain control of your money and how you earn, spend, and save,” writes Magalousis. “You will learn basic information on how to best position money in your financial institution accounts. Regardless of your age or education, you will find tips that will save you time and cash. Included are several ways to save and be creative with what you already spend daily and how to increase your income with little effort.
“Once you have read through the book and made personal notes regarding your own accounts, ask a bank or credit union financial advisor to review your financial situation to assist you, make the changes, and start earning.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M.E. Magalousis’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire for everyone to start as early as possible to establish a habit of guiding their own funds in such a way that benefits them. With “Simply Your Money” by one’s side, readers will be able to navigate the world of personal finance and fund their successes through the tips and tricks offered by Magalousis.
Readers can purchase “Simply Your Money” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
