Greg Deuschle’s New Book, "Redemption," is an Eye-Opening Tale of the Author's Experiences, Including His Time as an Adult Entertainment Star and His Turn Towards Christ
Spring, TX, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Greg Deuschle, a philanthropist and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who counsels people with pornography addictions and trauma, has completed his most recent book, “Redemption”: a powerful memoir that follows the author’s life as a former pornographic star that, through love and prayer, discovered redemption through God.
“If you were going to sit down and write a book about yourself, what stories would you include? Think about that,” writes Deuschle. “There are literally a million, if you’re over ten years old. What stories would you omit because they were just too damned embarrassing? Don’t we spend enormous amounts of energy trying to forget and bury the stuff that hurt the worst? Slamming it into some back of the mind file cabinet then swallowing the key? Or should one be honest and forthright? Shouldn’t one throw all caution to the wind and not give a rat’s ass what people think of you? Would you try to be witty and seem intelligent like a road scholar? Would you name names and take full advantage of the fact that you have the stage and can shred the people who have wronged you? Tempting, no?
“I promised myself I would not do the latter, although there was a plethora of rats that nibbled at my psyche and took advantage of my kindness and willingness to help others. They know who they are, and that’s enough for me. They will answer
to karma or God. But if God is God, isn’t he karma?
“The purpose of this book is many things. It’s to let the world know who Greg is. (I was an actor, so I answered to Randy Spears for many, many years.) I hope it brings instruction, tells tales of caution, and brings a chuckle or two and some hope to those that hurt.”
Published by Fulton Books, Greg Deuschle’s book is a raw and deeply personal look into the author’s life, and the incredible faith-based journey he found himself on following the height of his stardom within the adult entertainment industry. Readers will discover the heartbreak and losses that ultimately led to the incredible salvation experienced by the author as he embraced a new path in life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
