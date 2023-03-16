Hubert E. Thomas’s Newly Released "Are You Ready for the Fight?" Shares an Inspiring Discussion of How to Arm Oneself Against Negative Forces
“Are You Ready for the Fight?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hubert E. Thomas, is an impactful dialogue that explores the need to be spiritually ready and to pursue opportunities for growth.
Conyers, GA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Are You Ready for the Fight?”: a helpful reminder of how one’s choices affect their path. “Are You Ready for the Fight?” is the creation of published author Hubert E. Thomas, a native of the Republic of Panama who holds a bachelor’s degree from West Indies College, Mandeville, Jamaica and a master’s degree from Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan.
Thomas shares, “I am sure that you have often heard this expression, ‘She, he, or they made me do it or made me angry or unhappy.’ This is not true. No one can make you do anything that you do not want to do. The decision and choices of action are always yours. You do or say things because of who you are and what is in you. Therefore, you need to educate yourself well in order to make good decisions.
“There are only two forces in this world, influencing or guiding in your actions or decisions: one is for good, the other for evil. Our struggle in this life is not primary against our fellow human being but against the forces of evil. When we really understand this and if we follow the instructions or guidelines of the forces of good, we will always be happy and victorious no matter what the challenges may be that we encounter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hubert E. Thomas’s new book is a helpful resource for anyone seeking personal and spiritual growth.
Thomas shares in hopes of helping others ready themselves to be able to withstand spiritual attacks and complications in the pursuit of connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Are You Ready for the Fight?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are You Ready for the Fight?,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
