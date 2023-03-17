Nwachineke Francis’s Newly Released "The Sockets of Life" is a Unique Opportunity to Better One’s Pursuit of Fulfilment and Happiness
“The Sockets of Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nwachineke Francis, is an enjoyable discussion of qualities necessary to navigate life effectively, happily, and with God’s plan in mind.
Green Acres, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Sockets of Life”: a creative resource for personal and spiritual growth. “The Sockets of Life” is the creation of published author Nwachineke Francis, the overseer of the Spirit and the Bride International Ministries Inc., located in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is a gifted dynamic and engaging teacher of the Word of God. He is also a gospel music artist with his recent album, God Is Wow. Francis is sought-after in conferences and revival programs. He is married to Gloria, with four children: Divine, Glory, Praise, and Emmanuel.
Francis shares, “This book aims to reveal life’s inalienable and indispensable qualities that can enhance, shape, and produce the desired unfailing energy and abilities that will give you divine charisma to run your race happily and successfully to the end, end that will culminate in eternal bliss, hence the title, 'The Sockets of Life.' Life is likened to an electric plug, and the issues discussed in this book are the sockets. Like the electric plug that can be fitted into the socket, making the lamp glow, the principles discussed in this book are means by which, when you plug into them, you can draw assurance of life from God and that assure you that you are on the right track in purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nwachineke Francis’s new book will challenge believers, both new and established, to a new awareness of connection with God.
Francis shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to those in need of a spiritual reboot on the path to understanding and fully accepting God.
Consumers can purchase “The Sockets of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sockets of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
