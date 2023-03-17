Barbara Williams Keleman’s Newly Released "The Waiting Room" is a Reflective and Enjoyable Look Back on a Life Lived in Determination and Faith
“The Waiting Room,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Williams Keleman, is a private look into some of the author’s most challenging and cherished life experiences and spiritual lessons.
Allen Park, MI, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Waiting Room”: a nostalgic and enjoyable memoir. “The Waiting Room” is the creation of published author Barbara Williams Keleman, a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a realtor from 1967 to 2021 and has owned her own company, Keleman-Williams Realty LLC, for the past ten years. She has also served as the director and president of the Dearborn Board of Realtors.
Keleman shares, “In the year 2020, the worldwide COVID-19 virus closed down the entire world when we were quarantined and advised to stay in our homes. Everything came to a standstill. It was then that the process of writing this book began.”
“It is said that everyone’s life is a book. After years of recording events in journals and keeping photo albums and homemade movies with the hand-me-downs from three generations, I decided to share my life in book form.”
“Then at the advanced age of ninety years, I was amazed that my memory was still able to recall these memories. However, they are the clutter of my collections. I thank God for the early morning hours of quiet time spent in God’s ‘Word’ with my Bible and devotionals and for my mind and physical ability to pursue this venture.”
“The ‘good news’ is always worth sharing. We have the privilege of using our limited time on earth to spread His life-changing truth of love with others. Even during the turbulent and loneliest occasions we encounter, He is always there to provide what we need (Corinthians 2:12–17).
“This has been a joy, an experience, and has been my pleasure sharing my writings in my book, 'The Waiting Room,' with you. My prayer is that you will be blessed as a reader of my life. What’s amazing is that God uses our prayers to accomplish His plans. May God’s blessings be with you (Romans 8:28). Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Williams Keleman’s new book brings readers a deeply personal look into a life spanning over nine decades.
Consumers can purchase “The Waiting Room” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Waiting Room,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
