2020 Companies Listed as America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek
2020 Companies, a leading retail marketing agency, and outsourced sales provider has earned a spot on Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity." 2020 Companies is listed among companies including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Kellogg Company, Key Bank, Dutch Bros. Coffee, and Hawaiian Airlines.
Dallas, TX, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies has been recognized by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights as “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity.” This list scores and ranks thousands of companies narrowing the list down to 1,000 organizations. Employees of various backgrounds provide feedback on how their company demonstrates they value and respect their employees while celebrating diversity.
2020 Companies COO, Ross Wissner shared, “Our company culture is evolving every day to celebrate and support our talented employees. The benefits of a diverse workforce are evident in our business’s growth and our customers’ success. We continue to make meaningful changes, ensuring 2020 Companies remains a great place to work regardless of age, race, sexuality, gender, and abilities. We are humbled to be recognized and share this honor with our employees.
Company scoring is based on a review of publicly available data. Additionally, Plant-A Insights conducts interviews with HR professionals. Finally, an anonymous online survey of U.S.-based companies with 1,000 or more employees narrows down the honoree list. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, work environment, and other subjects at their own company and other companies in their industry. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.
“With the word 'diversity' attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers, and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce,” Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. “It is common to hear employers emphasizing their efforts to recruit and promote people of different ages, races, genders, sexuality, and abilities. That makes sense, not only because diversity is essential but also because it is well-documented that workplaces filled with people with different worldviews are more creative, innovative, and generally make better decisions. Employing a wide variety of people who feel comfortable and respected isn’t a desirable perk; it is simply good business.”
Whether you are a job applicant, a consumer, or someone who does business with one of these companies, we hope you’ll find this listing of companies valuable.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a 3rd party labor sales strategy and experiential marketing agency. We provide innovative turnkey outsourced solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop nationwide virtual/online/in-person training. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees in over 50,000 retail locations across the United States, partnering with many of the most recognized electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
