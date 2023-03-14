2020 Companies Listed as America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek

2020 Companies, a leading retail marketing agency, and outsourced sales provider has earned a spot on Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity." 2020 Companies is listed among companies including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Kellogg Company, Key Bank, Dutch Bros. Coffee, and Hawaiian Airlines.