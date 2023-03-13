50% of Librarians do Not Believe Students Who Use AI Are Cheating Helper Systems’ Survey is Now Available at HelperSystems.com
Helper, UT, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To better understand librarians’ viewpoints on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, Helper Systems, a company that is striving to make information easier to find, manage and use, conducted a survey of more than 125 academic librarians in the United States. The survey results are freely available, with no registration at www.helpersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/HS-AI-Survey-Whitepaper-3-7-22.pdf
Among other key findings:
● When asked if they believe it is cheating when students use AI products, just 8% indicated a definitive “no.”
● In comparison, 12% said AI is unethical for professors to use for research and 14% for professionals to use on the job.
● Major concerns regarding AI in higher education include eliminating or reducing critical thinking and originality, cheating, and the loss of human jobs.
“...Students learn how to punch a calculator for math. Now they learn how to run ChatGPT to write a paper. They use Refworks to create citations. We are educating intelligent youngsters towards dummies,” wrote one participant.
“(AI products) are a potential game-changer in the way that the introduction of Google changed the research process. Too many libraries missed the boat in using Google, opposing it rather than endorsing and utilizing it. I do not get the impression that is occurring with the new AI resources,” countered another.
According to Christopher Warnock, Helper’s Founder and CEO, the company designed the survey specifically for librarians for many reasons. Warnock explained that librarians play a pivotal role in higher education and student success, and are key to the identification and adoption of innovative new technologies.
“Librarians are awesome,” said Warnock.
About Helper Systems (HelperSystems.com)
Awarded “Most Impactful New Company” at the renowned 2022 Charleston Conference, Helper Systems develops software that makes information easier to discover and organize and a lot more fun to use. Helper Systems’ first product, kOS (pronounced “chaos”) 1.0, enables macOS users to easily discover information hidden within their PDFs. Now available in the App Store, kOS 1.0 is free to anyone and runs on a user’s desktop, protecting their privacy. Helper Systems is based in Helper, Utah, with employees in California, Ukraine and Serbia. For more information, visit helpersystems.com
