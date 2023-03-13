50% of Librarians do Not Believe Students Who Use AI Are Cheating Helper Systems’ Survey is Now Available at HelperSystems.com

To better understand librarians’ viewpoints on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, Helper Systems, a company that is striving to make information easier to find, manage and use, conducted a survey of more than 125 academic librarians in the United States. The survey results are freely available, with no registration.