Aspire Software Appoints Duane Hepditch as New COO of Hospitality
Duane Hepditch will oversee people, products and services teams within Aspire's hospitality portfolio.
Tampa, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, Aspire Software is pleased to announce that Duane Hepditch has been named its new Chief Operating Officer of Hospitality. In this role, Duane will oversee people, products and services teams within the hospitality portfolio and report directly to Aspire’s Operating Partner Kent Howard.
“I am thrilled to have Duane join and lead our hospitality team,” explains Kent Howard, Operating Partner at Aspire Software. “As we embark on the next phase of growth for roomMaster and DockMaster, we are laser focused on bringing cloud native, multi-tenant solutions to market to benefit both our existing customers and onboard net new customers at an accelerated pace. Duane is a proven leader in the hospitality industry and brings years of service leadership and product expertise to an already dynamic team.”
Duane joins Aspire with 15 years of software leadership experience as the founder of Guestfolio – an early entrant hotel CRM platform, as well as serving as SVP Product Marketing at Cendyn responsible for partnerships, sales enablement and product marketing of all portfolio products.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Aspire and look forward to building on its extraordinary success of acquiring and scaling vertical market software companies,” said Hepditch. “I have firsthand experience as an entrepreneur and strive to build a product-led organization that solves real problems for customers through continuous customer feedback and data to continuously iterate and adapt to the changing travel technology space.”
As the new strategic leader of Aspire Software’s hospitality portfolio, Duane will be responsible for enabling Aspire’s hospitality products to scale and unlock additional growth opportunities. Aspire’s flagship products roomMaster PMS for the Independent Hotel Space and DockMaster ERP for the Marine Industry, service more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries worldwide.
About Aspire Software
Aspire serves as the operational arm of Valsoft Corp, operating and managing Valsoft’s global portfolio of wholly owned software companies, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple verticals. By implementing industry best practices, Aspire Software delivers a time-sensitive integration process, and the operation of a decentralized model has allowed it to become a hub for creating rapid growth by reinvesting in its portfolio.
“I am thrilled to have Duane join and lead our hospitality team,” explains Kent Howard, Operating Partner at Aspire Software. “As we embark on the next phase of growth for roomMaster and DockMaster, we are laser focused on bringing cloud native, multi-tenant solutions to market to benefit both our existing customers and onboard net new customers at an accelerated pace. Duane is a proven leader in the hospitality industry and brings years of service leadership and product expertise to an already dynamic team.”
Duane joins Aspire with 15 years of software leadership experience as the founder of Guestfolio – an early entrant hotel CRM platform, as well as serving as SVP Product Marketing at Cendyn responsible for partnerships, sales enablement and product marketing of all portfolio products.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Aspire and look forward to building on its extraordinary success of acquiring and scaling vertical market software companies,” said Hepditch. “I have firsthand experience as an entrepreneur and strive to build a product-led organization that solves real problems for customers through continuous customer feedback and data to continuously iterate and adapt to the changing travel technology space.”
As the new strategic leader of Aspire Software’s hospitality portfolio, Duane will be responsible for enabling Aspire’s hospitality products to scale and unlock additional growth opportunities. Aspire’s flagship products roomMaster PMS for the Independent Hotel Space and DockMaster ERP for the Marine Industry, service more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries worldwide.
About Aspire Software
Aspire serves as the operational arm of Valsoft Corp, operating and managing Valsoft’s global portfolio of wholly owned software companies, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple verticals. By implementing industry best practices, Aspire Software delivers a time-sensitive integration process, and the operation of a decentralized model has allowed it to become a hub for creating rapid growth by reinvesting in its portfolio.
Contact
Aspire SoftwareContact
Kent Howard
1-514-316-7647
https://www.aspiresoftware.com/
Kent Howard
1-514-316-7647
https://www.aspiresoftware.com/
Categories