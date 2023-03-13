Vertex Energy, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Case Dismissed by Lead Plaintiff Daryl P. Duffy
The shareholder class action lawsuit filed on March 3, 2023 by Jackson & Foster, LLC on behalf of the lead plaintiff law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has been voluntarily dismissed by the lead plaintiff, Daryl P. Duffy, on March 6, 2023.
Metairie, LA, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randy Ungar, Attorney at Law, announces that in the case, Daryl P. Duffy v. Vertex Energy, Inc., et al, that a Notice Of Voluntary Dismissal pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1) was filed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the law firm, Robbins Gellar Rudman & Dowd LLP. The dismissal was filed voluntarily and without prejudice on behalf of Mr. Duffy. A class action has not been certified and no defendant in this action has served an answer or motion for summary judgement. The dismissal was filed in US District Court, Southern District of Alabama Southern Division on March 6, 2023 under Civil Action No. 1:23-cv-00076.
