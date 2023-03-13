Vertex Energy, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Case Dismissed by Lead Plaintiff Daryl P. Duffy

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed on March 3, 2023 by Jackson & Foster, LLC on behalf of the lead plaintiff law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has been voluntarily dismissed by the lead plaintiff, Daryl P. Duffy, on March 6, 2023.