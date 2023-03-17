Mark Glaab’s Newly Released "Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?" is a Compelling Argument for the Infallibility of Biblical Truth
“Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Glaab, is an engaging discussion of the often debated and seemingly opposing knowledge found in Genesis and the theory of evolution.
New York, NY, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?”: an articulate examination of the Book of Genesis. “Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?” is the creation of published author, Mark Glaab, who is the pastor of Faith Alive Family Church in London, Ontario, Canada, where he serves with his wife, Anita. In the past, Mark has also written computer curricula along with software self-help books.
Glaab shares, “According to many Christian leaders, early Genesis is a myth or allegory.
“Therefore, Adam and Eve never lived, Eve was never tempted, and Adam never sinned. There was no creation week, so God did not make the earth, the stars, the birds, fish, or the animals. This has become the default position of many Christian teachers, ministries, and campuses. This is not just mainline churches, but evangelicals have joined the ranks of doubters in creation.
“This is a reaction to the claims of Christians who work in the sciences, claiming that evolution is now an established fact. As a result, creation week is put in the category of myth or allegory, not history. New interpretations of Genesis abound.
“There is just one problem. This may be how people interpret Scripture, but it is not how Scripture interprets Scripture. Scripture treats Genesis as history. If you are wondering whether Genesis can be interpreted as true history, the struggle is over. Jesus is not just the cornerstone of the church. He is the cornerstone of creation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Glaab’s new book challenges the complacency of scientific certainty and promotes biblical truth.
Glaab shares in hope of promoting a return to the formerly standard use of teaching biblical truths as detailed in scripture versus the modern approach of accepting Genesis as allegory.
Consumers can purchase “Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Can We Believe Genesis in an Age of Science?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
