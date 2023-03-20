Christina MacDonald’s Newly Released "My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine" is a Powerful Look Into Alcoholism

“My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina MacDonald, is an insightful look into the challenges of suffering with dependence on alcohol and how God can bring wisdom, strength, comfort, healing, direction, and love through messages.