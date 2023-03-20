Christina MacDonald’s Newly Released "My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine" is a Powerful Look Into Alcoholism
“My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina MacDonald, is an insightful look into the challenges of suffering with dependence on alcohol and how God can bring wisdom, strength, comfort, healing, direction, and love through messages.
San Diego, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine”: an encouraging message to those suffering with addiction and alcoholism. It also speaks to those who need a great reminder that God is real. “My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine” is the creation of published author Christina MacDonald.
MacDonald shares, “This is a story – a true story – of my personal journey that I feel started here and has not yet ended. A life changing experience that brought me back with messages from God, more than one!
“This book also takes you through what the suffering life of an alcoholic is like. It’s nothing pretty that’s for sure. It’s a struggle that a person has got to put up a real good fight to get out of! And to stay completely out of!
“I’ve learned, in order to get out of something, you have to go through it! And boy do we go through it, sometimes more than others. Getting out of it is the best part… more like the very blessed part.
“On this journey that you will read about, there’s a long, very long dirt road to walk down, with no ability to look back! Just you and the road. No other living existences.
“You don’t ever want to be on that road. And if you are, may God be with you just as He was with me. And may you be blessed with messages from God to come back with. Messages that can be used to help prepare us all for our day of departure from this life into the next.
“It’s not the strong that survive, it’s the godly!
“The godly that are the strongest in their faith in Jesus! The godly that are the strongest in their trust in God! And the godly that are the strongest in their belief in the Power Of The Holy Spirit!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina MacDonald’s new book shares a deeply personal experience that brings attention to the serious matter of alcoholism and addiction. It also shines a heavenly light on God’s messages, messages that when followed and expressed, can bring even more love into this world.
MacDonald shares in hopes of empowering others to break the cycle and find the strength to attain and maintain sobriety.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey: Don’t leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Journey: Don't leave any unsettled matters behind, instead let the light inside of you shine," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
