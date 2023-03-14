Dr. Ainhoa de Federico to Receive Honorary Doctorate; International Award Recognizes Achievements in Natural Vision and Holistic Health & Healing

Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. Ainhoa de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community.