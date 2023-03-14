Dr. Ainhoa de Federico to Receive Honorary Doctorate; International Award Recognizes Achievements in Natural Vision and Holistic Health & Healing
Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. Ainhoa de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community.
Oakland Park, FL, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Universidad Internacional Desarrollo Humano y Liderazgo has awarded an Honorary Doctorate (Doctorate Honoris Causa) to Dr. Ainhoa de Federico in recognition of her outstanding achievements and broad contributions in the fields of natural vision improvement and holistic health and healing.
The Doctorate Honoris Causa is the highest honorary degree awarded by the University, one of the leading institutions of higher education in Mexico. The award recognizes contributions of exceptional merit in service to the highest good of humanity, in any field of knowledge, business or the arts.
Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community.
Her social and charitable initiatives include the Visionary Children's Project (Niños Visionarios), a free educational program that brings natural vision improvement to hundreds of children in the most disadvantaged communities of Oaxaca, Mexico.
She is a Research Professor at the University of Toulouse (France), where she served as Co-Founder and Director of the Masters Program in Health Education, and holds Doctorates in Sociology from the University of Sciences and Technologies of Lille (France) and the Public University of Navarra (Spain).
She developed the ClearSight Method as a result of more than 20 years of research and experience in natural vision improvement, and has taught the method to both health education professionals and individuals, within the framework of the Masters program, the Free University of Toulouse and beyond.
In addition to her academic, teaching and research activities, Dr. Federico serves as the founder and CEO of Florida-based Healing Alchemy LLC, and is the creator and developer of Volver a Ver Claro, the leading online natural vision improvement course in the Spanish-speaking market (offered as the ClearSight Method in English).
Dr. de Federico will receive the Doctora Honoris Causa during the XXIV Investiture Ceremony at the Universidad Internacional Desarrollo Humano y Liderazgo on Thursday, March 16 in Mexico City. It will be presented by Doctor Wulfrano Peláez Bahena, Rector and Doctora Angélica Pérez Arce González, General Director.
