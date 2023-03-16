LowTides Ocean Products Release New Patterns in the Evelyn Henson Artist Series
NJ-Based Eco Beach Gear Company Partners with North Carolina Artist on Exclusive Prints for Season 4’s Line of Best Selling Backpack Beach Chairs
Red Bank, NJ, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LowTides, a New Jersey-based beach business, announces the latest addition to their Season 4 collection: two exclusive designs from renowned North Carolina-based watercolorist Evelyn Henson. These limited-edition prints, Flamingo and Sea Turtle, are the newest releases in LowTides popular Artist Series and are available for pre-order starting March 14, 2023 online. Additionally, they will be available this Spring in select retail stores nationwide.
Evelyn Henson's colorful and cheerful designs are a perfect fit for LowTides stylish and sustainable beach chairs, towels, and accessories. Henson's motto, "Painting is the celebration of life," is evident throughout her sought after gift brand, which celebrates the everyday with whimsical and delightful watercolors, including her trademark city landmark prints. Her designs are featured in prominent publications like Glamour, Southern Living, Domino, and Martha Stewart and alongside brands such as La Croix, Glamour, NBC Sports, and Staples.
When approached by LowTides to contribute her unique look and talent to their product line, Henson appreciated the opportunity to collaborate. "Because I grew up visiting my grandparents at the beach in Georgia, beaches hold a special place in my heart," says Henson. "I've always sought out sustainable options for my own brand. LowTides stood out to me for the way they've sustainably developed their product to protect and honor the beaches I know we all love so much."
The two adult patterns, featuring dancing pink flamingos and swimming sea turtles amongst seaweed, are recreated from Henson's whimsical hand-painted designs, bringing sunshine straight from her palette to the beach. Elizabeth Ackmann, LowTides Co-Founder and Marketing Director, explains, "Evelyn's look fits so seamlessly with our style. LowTides patterns celebrate personality, and her work offers a personal approach to everyday items through a bright and creative style. We're excited to showcase her talent to our clients."
LowTides is a family-owned business that is committed to upcycling ocean and recycled plastics. To date, the brand has removed 28,000 lbs. from entering the ocean. The Evelyn Henson Artist Series along with their full line of products are available on their website, as well as several participating retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The Artist Series is an essential part of LowTides commitment to supporting artist and their craft. It enables the brands to collaborate not only on ideas and designs but also on customer bases, growing support for small businesses. With the addition of the Flamingo and Sea Turtle designs to their Artist Series, LowTides continues to deliver high-quality, sustainable beach products that celebrate the joy of coastal living.
