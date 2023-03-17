Delta Soul Clothing Company Brings Mississippi Delta Style to Fashion
Grenada, MS, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Delta Soul, a new clothing company inspired by the sights and sounds of the Mississippi Delta, has officially launched its line of stylish apparel. Co-founders John and Mary Helms, who hail from Greenwood and Holcomb respectively, have designed a collection of clothing that pays homage to the unique culture and heritage of the Delta region.
With a deep love for the blues and a passion for fashion, John and Mary Helms have created a clothing line that captures the essence of the Mississippi Delta. From the rich colors of the cotton fields to the vibrant sounds of blues music, Delta Soul clothing embodies the spirit and soul of this iconic region.
"Growing up in the Mississippi Delta, we were surrounded by so much natural beauty and rich cultural heritage," said John Helms, co-founder of Delta Soul. "We wanted to create a clothing line that would reflect the unique character and spirit of this special place."
Delta Soul offers a wide range of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, all featuring the company's distinctive logo and design. The clothing is made from high-quality materials and is designed to be both stylish and comfortable.
"We want our customers to feel a connection to the Mississippi Delta when they wear our clothes," said Mary Helms, co-founder of Delta Soul. "Our designs are inspired by the landscape, the music, and the people of this region."
Delta Soul has already gained a following among Mississippians and blues fans across the country. The company plans to expand its product line and reach new audiences in the coming months.
"We are thrilled to share our love of the Mississippi Delta with the world through our clothing," said John Helms. "We hope that our designs will inspire people to learn more about this incredible region and its unique culture."
In addition, Delta Soul is committed to giving back to the environment. 25% of all proceeds will go towards keeping our environment clean by donating to Salty Soul Foundation.
For more information about Delta Soul and to view their collection of clothing, visit their website at www.delta-soul.net.
Contact
John and Mary Helms
662-219-3825
https://www.delta-soul.net
