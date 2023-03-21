Author Jimmy D. Chance’s New Book, “Somewhere under the Rainbow,” is the Story of Fishing and Also Living Life to the Best One Can
Recent release “Somewhere under the Rainbow-Trout Fishing in Wisconsin,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jimmy D. Chance, is a dual story of the author’s favorite fishing spot and the joy he’s experienced in his life fishing.
Portage, WI, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy D. Chance has completed his new book, “Somewhere under the Rainbow-Trout Fishing in Wisconsin”: a joyful story that recalls the most beautiful fishing spot that he’s ever found, away from the hectic world and going into the joys of nature, the joys of fishing, and the joys of just enjoying life for what it is, like the author that has found his way to enjoy life through fishing.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jimmy D. Chance’s jubilant tale encourages readers to take a step back and smell the roses as it were, to lean back in life and enjoy the sun on your face, because that’s what the author tries to convey, not by digging into his own life but by showing the things he’d done while living this life, and every single fishing story within those parameters for a relaxing read.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase “Somewhere under the Rainbow-Trout Fishing in Wisconsin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
