AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023.
Denver, CO, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AMP Expos, a leading expo company, is excited to announce The Great American RV Show taking place March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. This year's show will be one of the biggest shows in the country with 20 dealers, featuring over 500 units on display at over 7 football fields worth of displays.
The Great American RV Show is the premier event for RV enthusiasts and families looking to explore the world of RV travel. This year's show will feature a wide range of RVs, from compact models perfect for weekend getaways to luxurious Class A motorhomes designed for full-time living on the road.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with factory representatives, manufacturers, and dealers from across the state, providing a unique opportunity to see and compare the latest models and innovations in one location. This year’s show will also include educational classes presented by NRVTA, including sessions daily with seminars ranging from RV energy options to how to make income on the road.
"We are thrilled to bring The Great American RV Show to Denver and offer our attendees one of the biggest shows in the country, supporting the current $140B industry, delivering jobs, memories and traditions for enthusiasts across the nation," said Hgue Atkinson, President of AMP Expos. "With over 400 units on display, attendees will have a chance to explore the latest RV trends and innovations, and find the perfect RV to fit their lifestyle and budget."
In addition to the wide variety of RVs on display, The Great American RV Show will also offer seminars and promotions, including Kids Day activities, to ensure a fun and festive atmosphere for the whole family.
As a third-party vendor show, The Great American RV Show allows dealers to compete for attendees' business, resulting in bigger and better deals than can be found at a dealer-run RV show.
"We're excited to offer our attendees the chance to find the best deals on the RV of their dreams at The Great American RV Show," said Melanie. "With the competition between dealers, attendees can be sure they're getting the best value for their money."
Tickets for The Great American RV Show are available for purchase now at www.greatamericanrv.show, and attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance to avoid long lines at the door. Adults are $12 online, $15 at the door. Kids 13 & under free thanks to Cousins RV.
For more information about The Great American RV Show, please visit www.greatamericanrv.show, or contact Summer Crenshaw at summer@ampexpos.com.
About AMP Expos:
AMP Expos is a leading expo company dedicated to providing unique and memorable experiences for attendees and exhibitors alike. With a focus on delivering high-quality events that showcase the latest innovations and trends in a wide range of industries, AMP Expos has established itself as a leader in the expo industry.
Contact
Summer Crenshaw
513-884-4688
www.greatamericanrv.show
Categories