Robert Arehart’s Newly Released “From DEMONS to GOD” is an Impactful Memoir That Examines the Challenges of Breaking Out of Addiction
“From DEMONS to GOD,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Arehart, is a powerful message of God’s saving grace as Arehart recounts a personal journey through addiction and into a position to help others facing the same challenges.
Marsing, ID, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From DEMONS to GOD”: an encouraging look into the strength one can draw from trusting in God. “From DEMONS to GOD” is the creation of published author, Robert Arehart, who grew up in Nampa, Idaho, and spent most of his life in and out of prison from drugs and alcohol. After having a spiritual experience, he turned his life over to God, got baptized, and started serving the church through his musical talents. Arehart attended Boise State University for sociology and then Treasure Valley Community College for addiction studies. He now holds a degree as a CPRC and works in a substance abuse clinic as a recovery coach.
Arehart shares, “Growing up in a broken home, I learned at an early age that alcohol and drugs was a temporary relief of the pain I experienced from neglect. Then I would discover that I could make money selling drugs, which led to addiction and crime that would change my life forever. In and out of prison, shame and guilt nearly destroyed me, but by the grace of God, and having a spiritual experience, I was saved, and I used my experience to become a recovery coach and help save others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Arehart’s new book will bring readers a raw look into a journey from the dark side of the streets to the glory of God.
Consumers can purchase “From DEMONS to GOD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From DEMONS to GOD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
