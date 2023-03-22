Emily Wheeler’s New Book, “Declining into More,” is a Profound Story That Explores the Experiences of Caring for a Family Member After a Dementia Diagnosis
Levelland, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Emily Wheeler, a musician residing in West Texas and a guitar instructor at South Plains College and Texas Tech University, has completed her most recent book, “Declining into More”: a gripping story of the struggles associated with caring for one suffering from dementia, and both the negative and positive impacts it can have on a person.
Before drug abuse left her father-in-law afflicted with dementia, Emily Wheeler already knew the troubles of the human decline having grown up around her Grandma Anna. Emily cherished opportunities to support her grandmother through the aging process because of the special bond they shared. However, absorbing the responsibility to care for her father-in-law years later, a man who’d been a disloyal, absent father, came with more hesitation. “Declining into More” reveals the complex burdens and tender rewards associated with caregiving and what is given and taken when sacrificing for another.
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Wheeler’s book is a raw and thought-provoking narrative that reveals the painful realities of caring for and watching a family member slowly decline as their dementia advances, and the difficult decisions that one must make when responsible for their care. Through her captivating tale, Wheeler aims to connect with those who have experienced what it is like caring for those suffering from dementia, to help them realize they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Declining into More" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
