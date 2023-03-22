Author Rodney Harris’s New Book, "Birth Defect Identity Lost by Design," is About the Deliberate Destruction of the Black Family and Some of the Ways It Was Done
Recent release “Birth Defect Identity Lost by Design,” from Page Publishing author Rodney Harris, is an informative work that discusses the laws and policies designed to keep the Black family in a place that will not allow it to grow to greatness.
Marietta, GA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Harris, a Black man who was born in the late ‘50s and raised by a single mother in the south, has completed his new book, “Birth Defect Identity Lost by Design”: a potent work that illustrates how this oppression began long ago with the separation of families by selling them off in slavery and continued with laws and policies created to keep the Black family apart.
Author Rodney Harris always wondered why most of his Black friends’ fathers were not living at home or were in jail. But most of his White friends’ fathers were there at home with his family. Later in life, he noticed that something about everything in life had an unbalanced effect and wondered if not having a father or a male figure in the family was the reason for this imbalance. He researched what he could and decided to share his thoughts. These are some of his findings and only his perception of what the problem is and why it was deliberate.
Harris writes, “Wow! Where do we start? Well, that’s just it. Where did conspiring to destroy a person mentally, by removing who they are and how important family is, start? Destroying our identity was tucked away so deep that we think identity can’t be so complicated or that people are making it up as they go. This designed identity birth defect (DIBD) has really been going on for a very, very long time. Was it something that was taught? Wait a second. What I am asking is, are we programmed to not want to know who we are as a people, never trust each other, and think that there is no such thing as a Black family? Well, I think that next to knowing God, there is nothing more important than knowing that strengthening the family is the only way back to who we are.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Harris’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to rethink what they know about American history.
Readers who wish to experience this detailed work can purchase “Birth Defect Identity Lost by Design” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
