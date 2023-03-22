Kate Miranda’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition" is an Imaginative Adventure That Explores the Wonders of Paris
“The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Miranda, is a delightful juvenile fiction that will entertain the imagination while offering fun facts about the history and culture of Paris, France.
New York, NY, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition”: a vibrant and lighthearted reading experience. “The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition” is the creation of published author Kate Miranda, a veteran and single mother.
Kate Miranda shares, “Gus and Coach are two little dogs that live a big adventure when they find a magic portal that takes them to another country and, more specifically, another city. In their efforts to get home, Gus, Coach, and their friends see and learn so much about Paris, France, until they find their way home.
Magic, adventure, travel, and culture are brought to life through the eyes of these two dogs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Miranda’s new book provides a unique opportunity to help young readers begin to explore the wonders of the world.
Kate Miranda blends imaginative play alongside informative narration to bring this delightful new duo in the children’s literature realm to life.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Gus and Coach: Paris Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
