Adrianne Pierson’s Newly Released "God Speaks Promise" is a Year’s Worth of Spiritual Encouragement for Believers Both Old and New
“God Speaks Promise,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrianne Pierson, is an enjoyable opportunity for daily reflection and prayer as readers work through each inspiring daily devotion.
Colorado Springs, CO, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Speaks Promise”: a powerful resource for building one’s understanding of and connection with God. “God Speaks Promise” is the creation of published author Adrianne Pierson, who has lived in Colorado Springs for the past thirty years. She went to Christ for the Nation’s Bible College in Dallas, Texas, for pastoral studies. She was a children’s pastor for a short time in Texas. She was the executive director of Glory to God nonprofit organization. Glory to God is registered in the state of Colorado.
Pierson shares, “God Speaks Promise is a devotional for readers of all ages. Each devotion includes a scripture verse, with a personal reflection question. This devotional will encourage and inspire you. Let God speak promise in your life. Put aside time with God each morning, so he can lavish you with his love, strengthen your hearts with courage, and comfort you with his peace. Read God Speaks Promise and allow the Holy Spirit to transform you as it touches the depths of your soul. No matter where you are in your walk with God, if taken to heart, the words of this book will transform your life. May your walk with God be strengthened each day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianne Pierson’s new book offers an interactive resource for anyone seeking to nurture a stronger sense of faith and trust in God.
Pierson shares in hope of aiding those in need of spiritual rejuvenation or redirection through helpful and easy to follow exercises of faith.
Consumers can purchase “God Speaks Promise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Speaks Promise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
