Emerald Creek Capital Lends $60.5 Million on New Condo Development in Long Island City

Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $60.5 million bridge loan for in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY. The loan is secured by 84 condominium units totaling 71,519 square feet, primarily penthouses or located on the upper floors of a newly constructed 67-story tower. The building is the tallest skyscraper in Long Island City and offers amenities such as a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and business center.