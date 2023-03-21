WHO Digital Strategy Agency Rebrands
Houston, TX, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WHO Digital Strategy, formerly known as White Hat Ops, announces its rebranding as a marketing agency focused on providing sustainable solutions for B2B clients and the expansion of offices to include a new location in Fredericksburg, TX that represents the B2B wine industry.
WHO Digital Strategy, believes that inclusiveness and sustainability are keys to success. The name change reflects a commitment to more inclusive language, a recognition of diversity inclusion, and a focus on broadening the brand to better reflect the expanded range of digital, strategic, and tactical services available for clients.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity as WHO Digital Strategy and to announce the addition of a new location of our offices," said CEO Jonti Bolles. "Our team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve their business goals through sustainable and ethical digital marketing strategies. We believe this rebrand reflects our commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, and we can't wait to see the continued growth for our clients and our agency."
WHO Digital Strategy offers innovative solutions to developing marketing strategies that get results including deep expertise in SEO, digital advertising, competitive market research, content strategy, and training for allied design agencies. All services are designed to help clients increase their online visibility and reach their target audience with measurable results.
"We are proud to be a part of the Houston and Fredericksburg business communities, and we are excited to work with B2B clients to help them succeed in the digital landscape," said Jonti Bolles. "Our team has the expertise and experience to provide custom tailored solutions that drive results for our clients and for our partner agencies."
About WHO Digital Strategy:
WHO Digital Strategy is a digital marketing agency with headquarters in Houston, Texas. With a focus on sustainability and growth, the agency offers a range of digital, strategic, and tactical services to help clients increase their online visibility and reach their target audience via marketing and advertising.
References:
For more information on WHO, please visit https://whodigitalstrategy.com.
For more information on how to write more inclusive documentation, visit the developers Inclusive Google Guidelines to view new standards for inclusivity and diversity. Review the section on jargon and word list that is such a large part of technical references and online content.
Jonti Bolles
713-581-4736
https://whodigitalstrategy.com
