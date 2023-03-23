Something New is Cooking Up in Southwest Las Vegas - Check Out Modern Italian Hot Spot, Basilico, Located at Evora
Basilico is ready to serve the Southwest Las Vegas Valley with their variety of dinner dishes, delicious cocktails and unique dessert options.
Las Vegas, NV, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After months of preparation and a successful 3-night Friends and Family event, Basilico, located in Southwest Las Vegas, has officially opened to the public to the delight of the community seeking delicious, Italian cuisine.
Behind the delicious menu of antipasti, pasta, pizza and more dishes is Italian Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo, who was titled Chef of the Year in 2017 by Desert Companion. Before moving to Las Vegas, Chef has trained and further expanded his culinary expertise by training in Venice, Milan and Paris.
Basilico is located at Evora, a new "Live. Work. Play" restaurant, retail and office space in the continuously growing Southwest Las Vegas. Basilico's menu includes culinary creations such as Duck Mousse Smoked Cigar, Kushi Oysters, Mezze Maniche, Tarragon Fazzoletti, Scallops and Oxtail, Veal Chop Aosta and a table-side Parmigiano Gelato as one of their dessert options. For Social Hour, enjoy a special food and cocktail menu from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at their bar or soon-to-be outdoor lounge area.
Barkada Hospitality is the hospitality partner that assisted in creating and crafting Basilico's fun and sexy cocktail menu with sophisticated drinks ranging from a Smoked Negroni, Boulevardier, Giardino, Buono Notte and more, including an extensive wine list.
Check out Basilico and book your reservations now by calling (702)534-7716 or visiting their website at www.basilicolv.com by clicking the "reservations" button.
For media/press inquiries about Basilico at Evora, please email pr@avaroseagency.com or call 1-844-AVA-ROSE. For all other inquiries, please contact Marisa Martino with Barkada Hospitality by emailing marisa@barkadahospitality.com or calling (702) 217-2260.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo. Basilico is closed Mondays and Tuesdays; open 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and open 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Daily Social Hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar and outdoor lounge area. Follow Basilico at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram or for more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702) 534-7716.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
