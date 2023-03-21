Copper Tree, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Price Tower Skyscraper
Copper Tree, Inc. is pleased to announce, along with the support and trust of the entire Board of Directors and the Members of the Price Tower Arts Center (PTAC), their organization has acquired the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper.
Bartlesville, OK, March 21, 2023 -- Copper Tree, Inc. has announced, along with the support and trust of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Price Tower Arts Center (PTAC), it has acquired the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the PriceTower is a masterpiece of organic architecture and a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1956 as the corporate headquarters for the H.C. Price Company, Wright referred to his extraordinary design, as “the tree that escaped the crowded forest.” It remains the only Wright-designed skyscraper ever built.
Cynthia Blanchard, principal of Copper Tree, stated, “We are truly humbled to be entrusted with this work of artistic genius. Our primary mission is to preserve this icon as it was originally envisioned nearly 70 years ago. Our team is dedicated to making the Price Tower one of the best preserved, safest, and best known Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in the world. We will work hard everyday to ensure the Price Tower becomes a polished gem in our community, and serves as a beacon for the arts, science, music, technology and education for many decades to come.”
As the new stewards of the Price Tower, Copper Tree’s vision is to first revitalize the property’s infrastructure, then transform it into a vibrant cultural center that celebrates the intersection of art, architecture, and design. We plan to collaborate with local, national and global artists, architects, and designers to create innovative programming that engages and inspires visitors of all ages.
About Copper Tree:
Copper Tree, Inc. is a privately held company specializing in the acquisition and preservation of historic properties. The company's mission is to acquire and restore iconic properties, and establish modern, sustainable, state of the art business models while preserving the property’s historical significance and ensuring its continued relevance in the modern age. The slogan of the company summarizes this mission: "Where History Meets the Future."
Copper Tree, Inc.'s team of experienced professionals includes top hospitality and restaurant management experts, real estate specialists, architects, technological innovators and artists who share a passion for historic preservation and a commitment to excellence. The company's combined track record of success and its commitment to responsible stewardship make it an ideal partner for the Price Tower Arts Center and the Bartlesville community.
For more information about Copper Tree, Inc., please visit https://coppertree.art.
About the Price Tower Arts Center:
The Price Tower Arts Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the historic Price Tower, a National Historic Landmark and masterpiece of organic architecture designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Price Tower Arts Center offers a variety of programs and exhibitions, including art, architecture, and design exhibitions, educational programs, and community events.
For more information, visit https://www.pricetower.org.
Contact
Mike Moran
+1 918-336-1000
coppertree.art
