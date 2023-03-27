Charles Richmond’s New Book, "My Dad Has Parkinson's," is an Educational and Inspiring Children’s Story to Help Kids Better Understand Parkinson’s Disease

Recent release “My Dad Has Parkinson's,” from Covenant Books author Charles Richmond, is a helpful tool to teach children about the hard-to-grasp concept of an incurable brain disorder. By sharing his personal experiences, Richmond normalizes Parkinson’s disease for young readers and helps it not seem so scary.