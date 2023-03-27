Charles Richmond’s New Book, "My Dad Has Parkinson's," is an Educational and Inspiring Children’s Story to Help Kids Better Understand Parkinson’s Disease
Recent release “My Dad Has Parkinson's,” from Covenant Books author Charles Richmond, is a helpful tool to teach children about the hard-to-grasp concept of an incurable brain disorder. By sharing his personal experiences, Richmond normalizes Parkinson’s disease for young readers and helps it not seem so scary.
Jacksonville, NC, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Richmond, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017, has completed his new book, “My Dad Has Parkinson's”: a heartfelt and informative story based on his own experiences with the disease.
“This little story is actually my story,” says author Charles Richmond. “I wanted to let children know that this disease is out there, and they may be confronted with it. By making it seen through the eyes of a child, I hope to remove the fear and replace it with understanding. Kids are quite smart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Richmond’s new book tells the tale of young Chuckie Arnold and his family. A couple years ago, Chuckie and his mom noticed that Dad was acting a little different. His hands started shaking, he began to walk slower, his arms didn’t swing normally, and his speech was slurring. He went to a specialist where he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s is an incurable brain disorder, and that can sound pretty scary, especially to a kid like Chuckie. But with a combination of medication and physical therapy, it can be controlled. Chuckie’s dad was prescribed medicine to maintain the dopamine levels in his brain, and he learned daily exercises to regain movement. Chuckie and Mom help out Dad every day, and they are able to enjoy being a family together.
Readers can purchase “My Dad Has Parkinson's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
