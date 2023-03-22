Almaden Valley Athletic Club TriAVAC Triathlon Event Kicks Off Triathlon Season
San Jose, CA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) announced the return of their TriAVAC Triathlon date as April 15, 2023. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC plans to donate proceeds to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley (CASA), a Silicon Valley organization that aids infants, children, and adults aged birth to 21 year old. All proceeds will be going to help with recruiting and training volunteers to be an advocate for children in the foster system. Their vision is for every foster child to have nurturing support and resources needed to thrive.
TriAVAC is organized into age-specific events: a 400-yard swim in AVAC’s outdoor swimming pool, a 5-mile bike ride on spinning bikes, and a 2-mile neighborhood run for adults, and smaller durations for our juniors. TriAVAC is open to all ages and fitness levels including professional athletes to beginners interested in the sport and families that wish to train together.
In the past, the event has drawn over 150 competitors each year, ranging from world-class athletes such as Becky Gibbs, Pete Kain and Shari Kain to amateurs between the ages of two to 60+. “AVAC introduced its first Triathlon in 1983 to meet its members’ growing interest in the sport of triathlons,” said Jeff Griffith-Jones, GM of AVAC. “Since its inauguration, it has been a local favorite.”
Their multi-sport event provides a great opportunity to challenge yourself physically and mentally while also having fun with your community. With activities for children as young as two years old all the way up to grandparents, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy
Registration for this event is now open. To learn more about TriAVAC, please visit www.avac.us/triavac.
About the Almaden Valley Athletic Club
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) is the Bay Area's premier, award-winning family facility offering total health, fitness and wellness programs for all ages including adults, children and seniors. AVAC's resort-style facility features luxurious amenities with newly remodeled locker rooms, Pilates, swimming, pickleball, tennis and social activities as well as a Child Care facility featuring programs for infants through school-age children. With our spacious Junior Fitness studio, we’ve introduced active gym sessions for preschoolers and school-age children including the NinjaZone program. Our indoor and outdoor Fitness Center offer interactive Matrix treadmills, stair climbers and rowers, as well as a Functional Fitness and Stretching area. Our fully equipped Pilates studio features STOTT PILATES™ equipment, reformers and mat training. Certified instructors and personal trainers teach group classes and one-on-one training. AVAC Swim School offers a retractable roof teaching pool for year-round swimming lessons and a 25-yard outdoor swimming pool. Winner of the coveted USTA Club of the Year award, AVAC hosts a year-round tennis program on its lighted championship tennis courts. For more information, please visit www.avac.us.
TriAVAC is organized into age-specific events: a 400-yard swim in AVAC’s outdoor swimming pool, a 5-mile bike ride on spinning bikes, and a 2-mile neighborhood run for adults, and smaller durations for our juniors. TriAVAC is open to all ages and fitness levels including professional athletes to beginners interested in the sport and families that wish to train together.
In the past, the event has drawn over 150 competitors each year, ranging from world-class athletes such as Becky Gibbs, Pete Kain and Shari Kain to amateurs between the ages of two to 60+. “AVAC introduced its first Triathlon in 1983 to meet its members’ growing interest in the sport of triathlons,” said Jeff Griffith-Jones, GM of AVAC. “Since its inauguration, it has been a local favorite.”
Their multi-sport event provides a great opportunity to challenge yourself physically and mentally while also having fun with your community. With activities for children as young as two years old all the way up to grandparents, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy
Registration for this event is now open. To learn more about TriAVAC, please visit www.avac.us/triavac.
About the Almaden Valley Athletic Club
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) is the Bay Area's premier, award-winning family facility offering total health, fitness and wellness programs for all ages including adults, children and seniors. AVAC's resort-style facility features luxurious amenities with newly remodeled locker rooms, Pilates, swimming, pickleball, tennis and social activities as well as a Child Care facility featuring programs for infants through school-age children. With our spacious Junior Fitness studio, we’ve introduced active gym sessions for preschoolers and school-age children including the NinjaZone program. Our indoor and outdoor Fitness Center offer interactive Matrix treadmills, stair climbers and rowers, as well as a Functional Fitness and Stretching area. Our fully equipped Pilates studio features STOTT PILATES™ equipment, reformers and mat training. Certified instructors and personal trainers teach group classes and one-on-one training. AVAC Swim School offers a retractable roof teaching pool for year-round swimming lessons and a 25-yard outdoor swimming pool. Winner of the coveted USTA Club of the Year award, AVAC hosts a year-round tennis program on its lighted championship tennis courts. For more information, please visit www.avac.us.
Contact
Almaden Valley Athletic ClubContact
Afy Jones
408-445-4900
www.avac.us
Afy Jones
408-445-4900
www.avac.us
Categories