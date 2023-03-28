Authors Cassandra Williams & Darnell Person’s New Book, "Hey Little Baby," is the Delightful Tale of an Infant Who Can't Help But Crawl Away to See Everything Around Him

Recent release “Hey Little Baby,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Cassandra Williams and Darnell Person, follows a little baby who sets off to crawl around his environment and take in all that he sees, from furniture to the weeds in the backyard and different animals. After his full day of crawling and exploring, a nice nap awaits him once he returns home, happy with all he has seen.