Authors Cassandra Williams & Darnell Person’s New Book, "Hey Little Baby," is the Delightful Tale of an Infant Who Can't Help But Crawl Away to See Everything Around Him
Recent release “Hey Little Baby,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Cassandra Williams and Darnell Person, follows a little baby who sets off to crawl around his environment and take in all that he sees, from furniture to the weeds in the backyard and different animals. After his full day of crawling and exploring, a nice nap awaits him once he returns home, happy with all he has seen.
Montgomery, AL, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cassandra Williams and Darnell Person have completed their new book, “Hey Little Baby”: a charming story that follows a curious baby as he sets off on a busy day investigating his home and backyard, finding wonder and excitement in the things he sees.
“This is about an infant exploring his environment, and by doing so, he comes across many different stimulating things of interest, such as animals, objects, and insects,” write Williams and Person. “After the exploration of his environment and running into many different interesting and stimulating things, his journey finally comes to an end. At this point, he’s very tired, sleepy, exhausted, and ready for a long nap.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cassandra Williams and Darnell Person’s adorable tale will take readers of all ages on a marvelous adventure as the little baby comes across new things everywhere he crawls to. With colorful artwork to help bring their story to life, “Hey Little Baby” is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and discover the baby’s fulfilling day together.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hey Little Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is about an infant exploring his environment, and by doing so, he comes across many different stimulating things of interest, such as animals, objects, and insects,” write Williams and Person. “After the exploration of his environment and running into many different interesting and stimulating things, his journey finally comes to an end. At this point, he’s very tired, sleepy, exhausted, and ready for a long nap.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cassandra Williams and Darnell Person’s adorable tale will take readers of all ages on a marvelous adventure as the little baby comes across new things everywhere he crawls to. With colorful artwork to help bring their story to life, “Hey Little Baby” is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and discover the baby’s fulfilling day together.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hey Little Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories