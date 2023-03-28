Author James Patrick Carl’s New Book, "Little Kay’s Happy Day," is a Delightful Children’s Story About a Little Girl Who Can Hardly Wait for Her Fifth Birthday Party
Recent release “Little Kay’s Happy Day,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Patrick Carl, is a fun and happy children’s story that introduces Little Kay, who is thrilled to be turning five years old.
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Patrick Carl has completed his new book, “Little Kay’s Happy Day”: a cheerful children’s story about a little girl who is excited about her fifth birthday party. She has family and friends coming to help her celebrate, but nothing could have prepared her for her special guest who would turn her good birthday party into a great birthday party.
Author James Patrick Carl and his wife, Anne, reside in South Central Pennsylvania where they raised their three children and their granddaughter, Keirsten. Keirsten is the inspiration for the Little Kay character and many of the scenes presented in this book. Besides writing, James enjoys the outdoors where he spends time camping and hiking with his family.
James writes, “Many, many houses and many, many neighborhoods from here, you will eventually come to the little but delightful village of Hollow Glen. There you will eventually find, if you search long enough, a street called Cherry Tree Lane. And if you go to the end of Cherry Tree Lane, you will find a small and simple house. And if you knock on the door at 529, you will find a small and simple family. The Monroe family lives here—a family of three.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Patrick Carl’s joyful tale invites young readers and listeners to discover what makes Little Kay’s birthday extra special.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Little Kay’s Happy Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
