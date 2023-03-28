Ralph Degruttola’s Newly Released "Living in Love Here and Now" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Key Questions of the Human Experience
“Living in Love Here and Now,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ralph DeGruttola, is a challenge to complacent thinking that empowers readers who may find themselves struggling with the duality of the personal and spiritual self.
Miami, FL, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living in Love Here and Now”: an uplifting message of God’s love and mankind’s connection. “Living in Love Here and Now” is the creation of published author Ralph DeGruttola.
Dr. DeGruttola’s career spans thirty-five years in public education in the state of Connecticut. He holds four college degrees, including a PhD in psychometrics from the University of Connecticut. Dr. DeGruttola is a Secular Franciscan who has worked in a host of church ministries, including religious education, soup kitchens, prison and aid ministries, as well as Respect Life. He has three children and is presently retired in Florida with his wife, Sally.
DeGruttola shares, “Who are we? Why are we here now? Where are we going? Human beings have been asking these questions since time immemorial.
In the Old Testament, the identity of God is revealed as living existence. In the New Testament, God’s identity is love. This book uses theology, philosophy, psychology, and science to analyze these two identities and unite them in the one God. Made in God’s image, our identity also involves living existence and love. It determines our purpose in life here and now, as well as our destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ralph DeGruttola’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect on insightful reflections of faith.
DeGruttola provides a thought-provoking and articulate read that will motivate readers to a new level of personal awareness.
Consumers can purchase “Living in Love Here and Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living in Love Here and Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
