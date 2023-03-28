Dulcie Scott’s Newly Released "God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration" is an Uplifting Collection of Powerful Prayers
“God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dulcie Scott, is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and prayer as readers take time to examine each relevant scripture and accompanying prayer.
New Orleans, LA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration”: a heartfelt resource for anyone in need of encouragement during life’s trials and tribulations. “God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration” is the creation of published author Dulcie Scott.
Scott shares, “My writing of 'God’s Message of Love in Tough Times' took place at any time, day and night, through loving moments, hardship, pain, and sorrow. God never stopped, and I never stopped because of God’s love. God’s love is what ignites me. God’s love never gave up on me. God’s love has forgiven me of my sins. God’s love is a love that is everlasting and never-ending. That’s God’s love!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dulcie Scott’s new book will empower readers in their faith through positivity and celebration of God’s love.
Scott shares in hopes of aiding others through life’s rough spots as she shares potent prayers meant to encourage and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Message of Love in Tough Times: Volume 1: Dulcie’s Prayers of Inspiration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
