Brad Young’s Newly Released "Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible" is an Engaging Examination of God’s Word
“Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Young, is a creative discussion of scripture that examines the illustrative Word of God.
Spring Hill, TN, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible”: a unique resource for better understanding God’s profound lessons and instructions for mankind. “Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible” is the creation of published author Brad Young, a dedicated husband to his high school sweetheart, father of two, grandfather to five, and great-grandfather to one who has been serving in the ministry for nearly five decades.
Young shares, “Children’s books are almost always picture books. When there is any uncertainty or confusion regarding the story line, children can look at the pictures for clarification. The pictures not only help to hold their interest, but they can also simplify what might otherwise be a complex and complicated narrative.
“God is continually engaged in the lifelong process of teaching His adult children. Knowing how helpful and useful picture illustrations are in the learning process, He has provided us with hundreds of them. These pictures have been graciously provided not only to hold our interest as His Word is being taught but, more importantly, to also simplify what might otherwise be a complex and complicated passage of Scripture.
“In the first section of the book, we look at pictures developed by God from the material realm. Many of the elements of creation were intended by God, not only to make physical life possible and sustainable but also to speak to us about spiritual reality. What is visible to us in the material realm explains the invisible. We discover in this section how light, darkness, water, thirst, sowing, reaping, and fire are picture illustrations designed to help us know our creator and better understand His purpose for our lives.
“In the second section of the book, we look at various New Testament doctrines and then turn to the people and events of the Old Testament for picture illustrations that clarify the teaching. It has been said that for every New Testament principle, there is an Old Testament illustration. We will see why this may very well be true.
“In the third section of the book, we look at what the New Testament teaches about the person of Jesus Christ and about God’s plan of salvation for the world. Each picture illustration taken from the people and events of the Old Testament is a priceless masterpiece.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young’s new book brings scripture to life like never before as key scripture is closely examined and eloquently dissected.
Consumers can purchase “Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
