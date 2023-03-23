Documentary Celebrating Veteran-Owned Businesses in Production
"Land of the Brave" is a new documentary film that celebrates the courage, sacrifice, and determination of veteran-owned businesses across the United States. The film highlights the stories of veterans who have transitioned from military service to entrepreneurship, showcasing their resilience, creativity, and commitment to serving their communities.
Atlanta, GA, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new documentary celebrating the contributions of Veteran-owned businesses in Georgia is set to air on streaming platforms by quarter 4 of 2023. The documentary, titled, "Land Of The Brave," is produced by a team led by Army Veterans and television producers.
The documentary highlights the achievements of several Veteran-owned businesses in Georgia, showcasing their resilience, innovation, and commitment to their communities. The film is anchored by two hosts, one of whom is a decorated Army Veteran who received two Purple Hearts during his service.
According to the documentary's producers, the goal of the film is to raise awareness about the important role that Veteran-owned businesses play in Georgia's economy and communities. "We want to honor the service and sacrifice of our fellow Veterans by showcasing the impact they're making as entrepreneurs and business leaders," said one Joe Kurtenbach, who is one of the hosts.
The documentary features interviews with several Veteran entrepreneurs who share their stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success in the business world. Viewers will also learn about the resources and support available to Veterans who want to start or grow their own businesses.
"We hope this film inspires other Veterans to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and helps to foster a greater appreciation for the contributions of our Veteran-owned businesses," said Steven Le Noir, the director.
“Land Of The Brave” is being produced by Black Forest Films, a disabled Veteran-owned production company based out of Ball Ground, GA. Their work has been featured on Netflix, History Channel, Ora TV, The Outdoor Channel, Paramount Network and other platforms.
The documentary is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2023, and will also be available for streaming online. For more information about the documentary and its air dates, please contact the producers directly.
The documentary highlights the achievements of several Veteran-owned businesses in Georgia, showcasing their resilience, innovation, and commitment to their communities. The film is anchored by two hosts, one of whom is a decorated Army Veteran who received two Purple Hearts during his service.
According to the documentary's producers, the goal of the film is to raise awareness about the important role that Veteran-owned businesses play in Georgia's economy and communities. "We want to honor the service and sacrifice of our fellow Veterans by showcasing the impact they're making as entrepreneurs and business leaders," said one Joe Kurtenbach, who is one of the hosts.
The documentary features interviews with several Veteran entrepreneurs who share their stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success in the business world. Viewers will also learn about the resources and support available to Veterans who want to start or grow their own businesses.
"We hope this film inspires other Veterans to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and helps to foster a greater appreciation for the contributions of our Veteran-owned businesses," said Steven Le Noir, the director.
“Land Of The Brave” is being produced by Black Forest Films, a disabled Veteran-owned production company based out of Ball Ground, GA. Their work has been featured on Netflix, History Channel, Ora TV, The Outdoor Channel, Paramount Network and other platforms.
The documentary is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2023, and will also be available for streaming online. For more information about the documentary and its air dates, please contact the producers directly.
Contact
Black Forest FilmsContact
Steven Le Noir
951-733-2313
https://seedandspark.com/fund/lotb
Steven Le Noir
951-733-2313
https://seedandspark.com/fund/lotb
Multimedia
Categories