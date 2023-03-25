Tahif Attiek Collaborates with Vice Media and Shares New Single "Tense Dystopia"
Portland, OR, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Portland-based Composer Tahif Attiek collaborates with Vice Media on season 3 of their Showtime Series and shares a new single, "Tense Dystopia," which originally aired March 2022.
"Tense Dystopia" is the first collaboration with Vice. He has also worked with their custom department and expects more placements with them in the following season.
"'Tense Dystopia' is exciting to me because it draws on my past as an electronic music producer, but also gives a taste for what's to come as I start a career as a composer," says Tahif Attiek.
"Tense Dystopia": open.spotify.com/track/3lpcWbv5W5Cbi5XkCkAt6I
Tahif Attiek, originally from Michigan, currently resides in Portland, OR. Tahif has lived in cities like NYC, LA, and Chicago, producing hip hop inspired electronic music, and is now making music for film/TV in genres like tension, neutral, propelling, and more.
"Tense Dystopia" is the first collaboration with Vice. He has also worked with their custom department and expects more placements with them in the following season.
"'Tense Dystopia' is exciting to me because it draws on my past as an electronic music producer, but also gives a taste for what's to come as I start a career as a composer," says Tahif Attiek.
"Tense Dystopia": open.spotify.com/track/3lpcWbv5W5Cbi5XkCkAt6I
Tahif Attiek, originally from Michigan, currently resides in Portland, OR. Tahif has lived in cities like NYC, LA, and Chicago, producing hip hop inspired electronic music, and is now making music for film/TV in genres like tension, neutral, propelling, and more.
Contact
Tahif AudioContact
Tahif Attiek
541-583-0833
www.tahifaudio.com
Tahif Attiek
541-583-0833
www.tahifaudio.com
Categories