Smyrna Pawn Announced They Have a Gold Coin Vittorio Emanuele iii1912 in Their Inventory
Collectors will be pleased to know that Smyrna Pawn announced they have a Gold Coin Vittorio Emanuele iii1912 in their inventory. This rare coin is made of 90% gold.
Smyrna, GA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Smyrna Pawn announced they have rare coins in their inventory, and one coin they now have is a Vittorio Emanuele iii 1912. Vittorio Emanuele III was the king of Italy from 1900-1946. The gold coin is a commemorative gold coin, which was minted in honor of the king's 10th anniversary on the throne.
The coin is made of 90% gold and 10% copper, and weighs 7.9881 grams. It is 21mm in diameter. The obverse side of the coin features a portrait of King Vittorio Emanuele III facing left, surrounded by the inscription "Vittorio Emanuele III Re D'Italia." The reverse side of the coin shows the coat of arms of the House of Savory.
The coin is considered a rare and valuable collector's coin, with its value depending on factors like condition, rarity, and historical significance. Smyrna Pawn has a large inventory of gold and silver coins. Stop in and see them today.
Jason Wallace
