Elevate DNVR Collection Partners with Denver Dream Center and Denver Broncos Players Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning to Combat Youth Violence in Denver
Denver, CO, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elevate DNVR Collection powered by Guide Real Estate is excited to announce their partnership with the Denver Dream Center and Denver Broncos Players Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning for the Sneaker Gala, a charitable event aimed at raising awareness and funds to support youth programs that combat youth violence in Denver, Colorado.
Recent statistics have shown a 40% increase in homicides among youth aged 17 and under in Denver in 2021 alone. This alarming trend has highlighted the urgent need for effective youth programs that address the root causes of violence and provide young people with the necessary skills and resources to lead healthy, productive lives.
The Sneaker Gala seeks to address this critical funding gap by bringing together individuals, businesses, and organizations committed to supporting youth programs that combat youth violence in Denver. Through the gala's fundraising efforts, Elevate DNVR Collection aims to provide vital resources to these organizations, enabling them to continue their important work and make a positive impact on the lives of young people in the Denver community.
Elevate DNVR Collection powered by Guide Real Estate is thrilled to have the support of the Denver Dream Center and Denver Broncos Players Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning in this endeavor. The Denver Dream Center, led by Pastor B, has been a vital force in providing support and resources to at-risk youth in Denver. Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning have both shown a strong commitment to using their platform to make a positive impact on their community.
"We are excited to partner with the Denver Dream Center and the Denver Broncos Players Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning to elevate the youth of Denver," said Alexandria Reed, founder of Elevate DNVR Collection powered by Guide Real Estate. "Their commitment to our cause is a testament to their dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of young people in our community. Together, we can work towards a future where all young people in Denver have the chance to thrive and succeed."
The Sneaker Gala will take place on June 23 at The Denver Dream Center headquarters and promises to be a night of celebration and support for Denver's youth.
Contact
Elevate DNVR powered by Guide Real Estate
Alexandria Reed or Kelly Turk
720-255-3343
www.elevatednvr.co
Alexandria Reed or Kelly Turk
720-255-3343
www.elevatednvr.co
