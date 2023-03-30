Author Donald Harland’s New Book, "How I Overcame," is the Story of His Troubled Young Life and the Divine Intervention That Helped Him Turn It Around
Recent release “How I Overcame,” from Covenant Books author Donald Harland, is not only about the author’s past but also even more about the divine intervention that helped him beat the drug addiction and destructive behavior that ravaged him.
Moreno Valley, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Harland, who was caught up in the judicial system as a juvenile and mired by addiction, has completed his new book, “How I Overcame”: the story of his life and the miracle that helped him turn it all around. In his youth, he was lost in his pursuits of acceptance by his peers, becoming trapped in a phenomenon called drug and alcohol addiction.
“I trust that this book will give hope to those who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction and a life of incarceration that never seems to end. My breakthrough to a better life has been accomplished only by God’s grace,” Harland writes.
“As it says in Scripture, ‘And they overcame him (the devil) by the blood of the lamb and by the word of their testimony; and they were willing to give up their lives and die’ (Revelation 12:11).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Harland’s new book lays out a practical plan of action in twelve steps of recovery and the spiritual principles supporting the steps to the new freedom he found with the hope that it will help others walk the same path to salvation.
Readers can purchase “How I Overcame” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
