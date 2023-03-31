Author Katie Andrews’s New Book, "Hope's New Journey," Explores the Incredible Blessings One Can Encounter When They Learn to Place Their Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Hope's New Journey,” from Covenant Books author Katie Andrews, is an enthralling story of a woman, named Brietta, whose journey of faith carried her through the darkness to a place of healing and peace. Guided by the Lord, Brietta works to overcome all of her life's obstacles and trials, courageously handing her future over to God's own will.