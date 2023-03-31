Author Katie Andrews’s New Book, "Hope's New Journey," Explores the Incredible Blessings One Can Encounter When They Learn to Place Their Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Hope's New Journey,” from Covenant Books author Katie Andrews, is an enthralling story of a woman, named Brietta, whose journey of faith carried her through the darkness to a place of healing and peace. Guided by the Lord, Brietta works to overcome all of her life's obstacles and trials, courageously handing her future over to God's own will.
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie Andrews, who lives in Maine with her six children, has completed her new book, “Hope's New Journey”: a powerful tale of one woman’s new lease on life from a past of heartache and loss through her trust in the Lord.
“Where does a journey take you? Who guides the steps? Can broken threads come together to make a beautiful tapestry?” asks Andrews. “Join Brietta as she journeys from deep pain to hope and love beyond her imagination. She discovers a broken heart can be set free, to soar on the beautiful path where God leads.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Katie Andrews’s new book is a heartfelt story of the power that faith and assurance in Christ can have over one’s life. Expertly paced and character driven, Andrews weaves a captivating tale that is sure to encourage readers to follow in Brietta’s footsteps and look towards the Lord in times of struggles and darkness to carry one through.
Readers can purchase “Hope's New Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
