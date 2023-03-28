FPC of Quad Cities, IA, an Executive Search Firm, Opens Its Doors
Lake Success, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Quad Cities, IA. Owned by Emily Strang, FPC of Quad Cities will specialize in placing mid-to-senior level Supply Chain professionals in various manufacturing environments.
Emily has an extensive background working in Supply Chain and will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Emily graduated from St. Ambrose University with a BSIE in Engineering and Math. She then went on to get an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Western Illinois University. She has held senior-level executive positions at renowned companies such as Harvey Building Products, Andersen Corporation and The Hon Company. Most recently, Emily was the Director of Customer Experience & Custom Solutions at White Distribution & Supply.
On why Emily chose to open an office with FPC she said, “I’m excited to join the FPC family. For several years, I have had many successes as a customer-client of FPC. As my career goals evolved and I looked for an opportunity to take more control, I turned to FPC once again. FPC’s proven track record and collaborative atmosphere make being part of their organization an easy decision.”
“We are very excited to have Emily join FPC. Emily has an impressive background working in Supply Chain and Manufacturing. Her past leadership experience and energy combined with her extensive network will ensure FPC of Quad Cities success. Emily has a terrific understanding of people – which aligns very well with one of our core values, It’s All About the People,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Quad Cities at, 563-580-7056, via email strange@fpcquadcities.com or visit www.fpcquadcities.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National
Abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
