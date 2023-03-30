Donald Evans’s Newly Released "Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5" is an Urgent Message for All Regarding the Unseen Forces in the Modern World
“Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Evans, is an articulate discussion of how evil forces work against messengers of the Good Word and how one can break free of this dangerous influence.
Houston, TX, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5”: a potent examination of the spirit realm. “Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5” is the creation of published author Donald Evans.
Evans shares, “The devil’s strongholds originated in the spirit realm. Satan, the devil, has many ways of creating and holding a person in a certain condition to benefit his purposes and cause in the world. Once he sets his plan, it’s going to be carried out by the individual regardless of being a Christian; believer or nonbeliever, it makes no difference.
“He has a way to hold individuals to his cause, whether it’s delayed or not; his method of holding persons under his control is even greater among Christians. Why is that? Because most Christians believe they are “exempt” from the devil’s strongholds. Big mistake! No one is exempt from the forces of evil, whose strongholds are among the highest level of evil and wickedness in the spiritual realm.
“A person can bind themselves in a stronghold without having any knowledge; it’s not Satan but their spirit of perception, which is as real, active, and alive as the person themselves, for which Satan, the devil, gets the credit and blame.
“The spirit of perception of the mind is more powerful than the world acknowledges. The spirit of perception can hold a person in restraint forever without changing their perception. The world does not acknowledge or consider the spirit of perception is the culprit, which Satan feeds off, and that holds the world, the entire world, in total darkness!
“Satan is the god of this world and its system of things, which he controls because of the world’s lack of knowledge of strongholds. Most of the world population does not know what a stronghold really represents in all human lives. No one is exempt from strongholds, which can bind a person until death!
“This book, 'Breaking Strongholds of the Devil Satan,' shall give some light to the world about how strongholds bind persons for lifetimes. He or she can be set free of any and all strongholds in minutes where others have been held a lifetime and died.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Evans’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to a new level of awareness regarding the unseen forces that shape our human experiences.
Evans shares in hope of aiding others to find and nurture a strong foundation in God so they can rebuke the dangerous influences that seek to turn us from His light.
Consumers can purchase “Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breaking Strongholds of the Devil, Satan: Book 5,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
