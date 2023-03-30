Chesdin Storage in Petersburg, VA – Sold by Virtual Realty Partners, Inc. and Out of State Cooperating Broker Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Listing broker Virtual Realty Partners and out of state cooperating broker Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Chesdin Storage in Petersburg, VA. The facility was sold to a Publicly Traded REIT.
Chesdin Storage, located in Petersburg, VA, is a 40,600 +/- RSF facility, which consists of 331 standard drive-up units, climate-controlled units, and parking on 3.66 +/- acres. This facility has enjoyed nearly 100% occupancy with its proximity to Dinwiddie Airport, Aldi’s distribution center, Amazon, and Walmart as well as residential neighborhoods, restaurants, and businesses.
Petersburg, VA is approximately 80 miles from the seaside towns of Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach. It is 140 miles south of Washington, DC.
Out of state cooperating broker Midcoast Properties, Inc., who is also licensed in NC, SC, GA and AL, has continued to support owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Virtual Realty Partners was the Listing Broker on the Chesdin Storage listing, for any information please contact jstein@jdsreservices.com with any questions.
Listing broker:
Virtual Realty Partners, Inc.
jstein@jdsreservices.com
213-446-5366
VA Lic: 0226029498
Out of State Cooperating Broker
AL# 106088-0; GA# 360061; SC# 58247; NC# 283465
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
